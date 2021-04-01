Kile G. West 5K Memorial aims to raise funds for military scholarship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 3rd annual Kile G. West 5K Memorial will be held on Apr. 10.
The race is held in memory of First Lieutenant Kile G. West, an SFA alumnus and SFA Army ROTC commissioner who was killed in action in Iraq on Memorial Day, May 28, 2007.
All funds raised from the event will go to the Military Excellence Fund, a scholarship founded in West’s memory.
They said they are approximately 40% of the way to their goal of $25,000. They said with your support, they can reach that goal and establish an endowment with SFA that will award annual scholarships to deserving Cadets in honor of Lieutenant West.
For more information or to sign up for the race, click here.
