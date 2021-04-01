Lufkin Police catch alleged truck thieves in Burke

Update 2:50 p.m.:
Lufkin Police have identified the suspects as Danny Bearden, 39, of Huffman, and Kenneth Black, 41, of Conroe.
Update 11:47 p.m.:
Lufkin Police say they have both suspects in custody after an officer spotted them in a tree line roughly 300 yards from where they fled on foot from the abandoned tow truck.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is on the hunt for two suspects who allegedly attempted to steal a truck before leading officers on a chase.
According to a Facebook post by the department, officers are in pursuit of two white males who fled on foot in the 100 block of Pinery Road in Burke. The report states that the suspects allegedly hooked up a pickup for sale to a tow truck without first purchasing said pickup. The owner of the pickup noticed the suspects’ actions, which prompted the suspects to then abandon their alleged attempted theft and flee.
Police say the owner of the truck then pursued the suspects while calling for police assistance.
The suspects then apparently abandoned the tow truck on Pinery Road.
“We ask everyone to be on the lookout for the suspects in the Burke area around Old Diboll Highway,” the post said.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.