Lufkin police looking for suspect in fatal Sunday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have asked for the public’s help in locating Janaal Dunn, 19, of Lufkin, in connection to the shooting death of Marzell Frost, 32, of Lufkin.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when Dunn went to Frost’s home at Green Meadows Apartments (formerly Lotus Lane Apartments) and attempted to rob him. Then, Lufkin police say, Dunn shot Frost in the chest and then fled.
Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.
The murder warrant was filed late this afternoon following a round-the-clock investigation into the incident.
Dunn is described as 6 feet tall, 209 pounds.
Anyone with information on Dunn’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
