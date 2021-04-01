Lufkin State Supported Living Center holds job fair to fill 200 positions

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Recruiters for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center are hosting an on-site job fair on Tuesday, April 6, to fill more than 200 positions.
Lufkin SSLC provides residential care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The center has openings for LVNs, direct care staff, custodians, food service workers, dietitians, behavior health specialists and maintenance staff.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required at the job fair. Staff will be following all recommended safety precautions and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Job fair at Lufkin SSLC Tuesday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lufkin State Supported Living Center, 6844 US-69, Pollok, TX.
“Our goal is to recruit people looking for a rewarding career to provide care to those who need it,” said Lufkin SSLC Director Gale Wasson. “Working for a state-supported living center allows you to find purpose in your work and change the lives of the people around you.”
Texas Health and Human Services, which operates 13 state-supported living centers, offers benefits to employees including health and dental insurance, career advancement, paid training, paid vacation and sick leave.
To view open positions, candidates can visit the jobs page. Career counselors and job seekers can also contact a recruiter by emailing HealthCareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.
