2nd person dies as a result of March crash in San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A teenager has died as a result of a wreck that happened on March 23.
Kaitlyn Byrum, 17, was pronounced deceased Wednesday at a Tyler hospital as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash that occurred a week ago.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated two separate two-vehicle crashes on SH 103 at FM 1277 March 23.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 5:45 p.m., a 2016 Kia passenger car was traveling north on FM 1277 and failed to yield right of way from the stop sign and drove into the path of 2008 GMC SUV that was traveling east on SH 103.
The driver of the Kia was identified as Lacy Reynolds, 18, from Colmesneil. Reynolds was pronounced deceased at the scene by a San Augustine County Justice of the Peace. The passenger in the Kia is identified as Kaitlyn Byrum, 17, also from Colmesneil. Byrum was transported to a Tyler hospital by medical helicopter for treatment. She died on Wednesday, March 31.
The driver of the GMC is identified Joe Worry, 37, from San Augustine. Worry was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
As investigators were investigating the initial crash a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling east and took evasive action to the right to avoid the initial crash and drove off the roadway to the right and struck a parked Chevrolet pickup.
No injuries were sustained as a result of the second crash.
This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.
