Oro Valley police arrest Texas man wanted in connection to homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police arrested a man wanted in Texas in connection to a homicide on Monday.
On March 29, 2021 the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) received information specific to a fugitive from Bexar County, Texas who they say was likely on his way to the Oro Valley area.
The suspect was identified as Nicholas Darimont, a 34-year-old man. A warrant for the arrest of Darimont had been obtained through the Bexar County Court by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Over several days, members of OVPD patrol and members of the OVPD Community Action Team (CAT) worked collaboratively with SAPD and US Marshalls to locate Darimont.
On March 31, 2021 at 6:40 p.m., a member of OVPD CAT located Darimont driving in the area of the 10800 block of north Oracle Rd and La Reserve Dr. The officer surveilled the vehicle into the Oro Valley Marketplace, 2150 E. Tangerine Rd.
OVPD patrol officers assisted CAT and Darimont was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Pima County Jail as a fugitive from justice.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.