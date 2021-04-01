Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is a lovely day with nothing but sunshine in store for us today. Highs will warm into the middle 60s areawide as northeasterly winds blow around eight to twelve miles per hour throughout the afternoon. Skies remain clear overnight, and winds will calm once again, so get ready for another chilly start by tomorrow morning. Some light frost will be possible around our usual cold spots, so bring in or cover any tender plants to be safe. We will see more sunshine on Friday, plus the return of southerly winds which will allow temperatures to trend a little warmer by tomorrow afternoon. Clouds increase over the holiday weekend, but rain will not be likely on either day other than a few stray sprinkles throughout each afternoon. A bit more sunshine comes into the mix starting next Monday and afternoon temperatures will see quite a quick warm up. Highs will start out in the middle 70s to start out the workweek but will quickly jump into the lower 80s by next Wednesday. Folks, lets be sure to enjoy this quiet weather in East Texas while it is still here!