Tyler County Sheriff’s Office seeks tips from public on Lufkin man’s shooting death

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in connection with the shooting death of a Lufkin man.
Jamerion D. Mitchell, 32, died March 21 after being shot several times at a party at a home on FM 1013 west of Spurger.
The sheriff’s office states there were about 100 people at the party but they are not getting cooperation from witnesses.
The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who may have any social media information, video recordings or photos of a trail ride which was a part of the gathering to contact the sheriff’s office at 409-384-2172 or investigations@co.tyler.tx.us, the Texas Rangers at 409-384-5712 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477.
