Van Zandt County Justice Center revives jail ministry program

Van Zandt county Sheriff Steve Hendrix says the inspiration came when he met with Sheriff Lewis Tatum of Hopkins county. They spoke about the success the ministry is having within Hopkins county. Also, that it’s believed to be a major factor in seeing a drop in people return to the county jail, as well as a decrease in crime rate by about two-thirds. Sheriff Hendrix said the ministry was a program a few years ago under a different administration, but he was sold on bringing it back.