3-vehicle crash involving state trooper leaves 1 dead in Trinity County

According to a report from Texas DPS, on Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m. on State Highway 94 about six miles west of Groveton, a 2003 Mack truck towing a pole trailer was traveling eastbound. A 2017 marked Texas DPS patrol vehicle was traveling westbound. The DPS trooper identified a traffic violation on another eastbound vehicle and made a U-turn. As the patrol vehicle was attempting to re-enter the eastbound lane, the driver of the Mack truck drove over into the westbound lane and struck a 2019 Jeep Wrangler head-on. The truck tractor semi-trailer then crossed back over the eastbound lane and struck the back right side of the DPS vehicle and continued off the roadway and overturned onto its passenger side and caught on fire.