Volunteer group working to buy home for man who lost his and his wife in a tornado

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is working to buy a home for a man after he lost his wife and part of his mobile home in Saturday’s tornado.
The volunteer network and people from throughout East Texas are helping Edward Laird get back on his feet.
“There is a great call for this; and I knew we were going to do something where we could all join together,” said Keith Bryant, who is with the volunteer organization and is one of the organizers of the fundraiser.
If you would like to volunteer to help clean up debris on Saturday, April 3, the effort starts at 9 a.m. near 3315 Farm-to-Market Road 31 South in Deadwood, Texas. If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.
