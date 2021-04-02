ArtWalk features work of Alex Mack, student artist with Down Syndrome

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - To some, art is in the eye of the beholder, bur for one East Texas artist, art itself is talking for her.
Alex Mack, 20, who was born with Down Syndrome, has been drawing since she was two years old.
She started out drawing unique stick figures in journals and on paper. Then, when she started to talk, she called them “my people.”
Each piece of abstract art tells a different fictional story about her friends and cousins.
“My inspiration is i tell my story and talk for the people’s,” Alex said.
“To her it’s just art and the people’s are just natural. that’s just what she does.so they don’t seem special to her but everyone else seems to think so. i say the art that i do is very average nothing special it but she adds the magic to each and every piece,” her mother, Lisha Mack, said.
Alex is a freshman at the University of Louisiana at LaFayette.
Alex’s work was displayed at Longview’s ArtWalk on Thursday night.
