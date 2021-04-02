BET: Get vaccinated

Our current slate of vaccine options offers a safe and effective tool in defeating this virus, but more people need to get the vaccine. Sadly, there are enough conspiracy theories that are not based in truth that weaken some people’s beliefs in the vaccine,s and we only hear of a few adverse reactions. However, the reality is that the vast majority of vaccinated people have no serious reactions. That makes the vaccines incredibly safer than risking getting COVID now or in the future. We have resources on our websites if you need to find a vaccine site near you so please, get the shot.