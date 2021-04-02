City of Nacogdoches to allow return of public events, park and pavilion rentals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From the City of Nacogdoches:
In response to the recent lifting of Governor Abbott’s COVID-19 safety protocols regarding public gatherings and with full and enthusiastic support of city council, the City of Nacogdoches is pleased to announce the immediate return of public events as well as the resuming of park and pavilion rentals.
Park and Pavilion Rental
Citizens wishing to utilize parks, pavilions, or any other city-owned facility such as Liberty Hall can do so online at https://bit.ly/3cvYZfr or by contacting the Nacogdoches Parks & Recreation Department at 936-559-2960. Reservations and payments can be made online.
Special Event Permits
Individuals wishing to host community events or larger events requiring municipal services such as Public Works, Public Safety, etc. will now initiate the permit process at visitnacogdoches.org/permits. Moving forward, the Nacogdoches Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Nacogdoches) will serve as dispatch for the special event permitting process. Joanna Temple will be the primary point of contact and will orchestrate the communications between the city departments and event hosts as well as guide event hosts through the execution of their events. “Visit Nacogdoches is proud to expand our role in event programming from solely recruiting and promotion to now include helping event planners navigate through our permitting system efficiently and effectively.” states Sherry Chaney Morgan, Executive Director for Visit Nacogdoches.
Public gatherings have not been allowed for the past year in compliance with Executive Orders made by the city, county, and state in response to the pandemic. In February 2021, Nacogdoches City Council unanimously agreed that our community was ready to safely open back up for events. Events to look forward to include Nac Snack Fridays occurring the 4th Friday each month, the Full Moon Summer Concert Series at Festival Park coming Memorial Day weekend, The Rex Perry AutoPlex Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park on June 11, and the annual Tipton Ford Blueberry Festival slated for June 12, 2021. For a complete listing of events taking place in the Oldest Town in Texas, visit www.visitnacogdoches.org or download the Visit Nac app in the App Store or Google Play Store
