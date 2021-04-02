City of Nacogdoches to allow return of public events, park and pavilion rentals

Public gatherings have not been allowed for the past year in compliance with Executive Orders made by the city, county, and state in response to the pandemic. In February 2021, Nacogdoches City Council unanimously agreed that our community was ready to safely open back up for events. Events to look forward to include Nac Snack Fridays occurring the 4th Friday each month, the Full Moon Summer Concert Series at Festival Park coming Memorial Day weekend, The Rex Perry AutoPlex Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park on June 11, and the annual Tipton Ford Blueberry Festival slated for June 12, 2021. For a complete listing of events taking place in the Oldest Town in Texas, visit www.visitnacogdoches.org or download the Visit Nac app in the App Store or Google Play Store