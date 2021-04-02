Diboll Unit officer is 45th TDCJ employee to die from COVID-19

They announced on Thursday the loss of 58-year-old Correctional Officer Luis Hernandez. They say Hernandez had more than 12 years of service with TDCJ was assigned to the Rufus H. Duncan Unit in Diboll. Previously he had served at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville. Officer Hernandez became ill with COVID-like symptoms, tested positive, and was hospitalized on March 8, 2021, they said. He was placed in Intensive Care where he died from COVID-related complications on March 31.