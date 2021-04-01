First Alert: Seasonally cool weather will continue through the Easter weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds in place tonight, it will be another cold night as overnight lows drop into the middle 30′s. These cold temperatures will also lead to a few areas of patchy frost around daybreak Friday.
Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonally cool with daytime highs topping out in the middle 60′s with an easterly breeze of 5 to 10 mph.
With the dry air and low humidity sticking around for several days to come, we will have chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons from now through this Easter weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with highs in the 60′s through Saturday before we jump into the lower 70′s by Easter Sunday.
There is a weak disturbance that is slated to move across the state this weekend. This will lead to some passing clouds, but with the dry atmosphere we have in place, no rainfall is expected at this time.
Once we get into next week, southerly winds will start to kick back in, leading to a return to higher humidity levels and a significant warm-up. In addition to our morning lows only falling into the middle 60′s, those daytime highs will be warming into the middle 80′s, which will be warmer than normal for April standards.
Rain chances look to remain out of the forecast from now through at least the middle of next week as the storm track will remain well north of our region for the foreseeable future.
