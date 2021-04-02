Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temps

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We are off to yet another chilly start across the area as morning lows will range anywhere from the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Grab the jacket before you head out the door as you will likely need it. Thankfully our temperatures will quickly climb into the middle to upper 60s for highs today due to our ample sunshine and occasionally breezy southeasterly winds during the first half of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon and evening and will be more prominent in the forecast over the next couple of days. Despite our fair mix of sun and clouds over the weekend, rain will not be likely on either day other than a few stray sprinkles throughout each afternoon. A bit more sunshine comes into the mix starting next Monday and afternoon temperatures will see quite a quick warm up. Highs will start out in the middle 70s to start out the workweek but will quickly jump into the lower 80s by next Wednesday. Our next cold front looks to swing through East Texas sometime next Thursday and could bring some better shots at rain for East Texas. Folks, let’s be sure to enjoy this quiet weather in East Texas while it is still here!