Longview’s CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center set to receive 5,850 Pfizer doses in Week 17

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released its list of COVID-19 vaccine allocations for Week 17, which starts on Monday.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center at 700 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview, which is considered a hub, will receive the most vaccine doses. The hospital will receive 5,850 Pfizer vaccine doses.
NET Health at 815 N. Broadway in Tyler, another hub, will receive 3,510 Pfizer vaccine doses, and 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District located at 503 Hill Avenue, Suite 100 in Lufkin, a hub for Deep East Texas, will receive 2,000 vaccine doses.
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, which is located at 1204 N. Mound, will be getting 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
Walgreens pharmacies, Brookshire’s pharmacies, and other pharmacies in Angelina, Gregg, Nacogdoches, and Smith counties will each receive 100 to 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
