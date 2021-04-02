Lufkin First UMC hosts drive-thru prayer stations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin First United Methodist Church teamed up with area Methodist churches for a drive-through prayer station for the Holy Week.
It happened Thursday on the First United Methodist Church campus in Lufkin.
The church teamed up with Kelty’s UMC, St. Paul’s UMC and Abundant Life UMC.
“We came up with this idea of stations of the Cross,” Lufkin First United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Madison Garcia said. “This is a tradition that the Christian Church has done for many centuries going station to station as we walk with Jesus to the cross. We wanted to do this in an outdoor format so people could drive stay in their cars and feel safe. So people could have the opportunity to go to the Cross with Jesus in the way that they felt safest this year.”
Garcia says they will hosts a sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday with their Easter Worship Service starting at 10.
