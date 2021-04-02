Natasha Mack picks up 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award

On Thursday, Mack picked up the WBCA Player of the Year Award. This year Mack was unanimously named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, Mack also earned the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year honor. The 6′4″ forward leads the country with 112 blocked shots and tallied 56 steals for the season. Averaging 8.9 defensive rebounds and 19.8 points per game.