Natasha Mack picks up 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Natasha Mack added the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year award to her resume on Friday.
The Oklahoma State senior edged out three other finalists for the women’s award, including Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Veronica Burton of Northwestern) and Aari McDonald of Arizona.
On Thursday, Mack picked up the WBCA Player of the Year Award. This year Mack was unanimously named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, Mack also earned the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year honor. The 6′4″ forward leads the country with 112 blocked shots and tallied 56 steals for the season. Averaging 8.9 defensive rebounds and 19.8 points per game.
Mack is expected to be a top 10 draft pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
