This meal idea has a lot of things going for it; it's delicious, it's easy to make, and it can be put together in just one pot! I hope you'll give it a try soon.
1-pot meal: Creamy chicken Florentine pasta by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
I pound of boneless and skinless chicken tenders or thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
6 ounces sliced white or Baby Bella mushrooms
1 tablespoon plain flour
2 cups chicken broth (plus more, if needed)
1 1/2 cups cream, whole milk, or half and half
1 teaspoon salt
8 ounces linguine pasta, broken in half
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
2 cups baby spinach leaves
METHOD:
Set a large skillet or a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the olive oil, and when it’s quite warm, add the chicken pieces. Sprinkle them with salt.
Brown the chicken on both sides.
Add the garlic, mushrooms and tomatoes. Stir into the chicken.
Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, and stir in.
Next, add the broth and cream, stirring in well.
Add the pasta, and bring mixture to a simmer. Cover and cook for about ten minutes. (If pasta begins to look dry toward the end of the ten minutes, add another 1/2 to one cup of broth, or even water.
After the ten minutes, add the Parmesan and spinach leaves, and stir in. Allow to cook just for a few more minutes so the spinach wilts into the mixture.
Serve sprinkled with more Parmesan. Enjoy!
