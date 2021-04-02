Salvation Army of Lufkin revives Great East Texas Food Drive

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin is reviving the Great East Texas Food Drive. Officials say it was an annual event back 30 years ago.
“It’s a great time of year to have it,” Salvation Army of Lufkin Captain Jenifer Philips said.
The Great East Texas Food Drive started Thursday, as the Salvation Army of Lufkin teams up with schools, churches and businesses for donations of food for the summer months.
“The summer months are kind of our harder time to get donations,” Phillips said. “Kids are out of school and people are going on vacation. Just to have donations to last through the summer, especially this year. Because of the pandemic we’ve had such an increase in need in food.”
Phillips said with the pandemic, their Community Feeding Program has provided nearly 100,000 hot meals.
“We’re also doing food boxes, as well, and we are getting closer to 7,000 food boxes,” she said. “Any of the donations would go to that need that has been there throughout this year.”
Phillips said for the drive they are seeking non-perishable food items.
“Of course, like rice, beans, canned meats, canned vegetables, fruits those types of things so that we can have it and dispense as the need is there,” she said.
Philips said one of the schools that partnered with them is Diboll ISD. Junior High Principal Mark Kettering said because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to outreach to the community, as much as usual.
“This is something we can do and still fit the protocols and procedures,” Kettering said. “We look forward to it. It’ll be a good opportunity to for our kids to give back to the community.”
“It just means we can continue to do our mission which is to meet human needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination and so we want to do,” Phillips said. “Hopefully having this annually this will help us to make sure our pantries and ready for our summer months.”
Phillips said the drive lasts until May 6, and they hope to collect 10 pallets of food. She said people can drop donations at the Salvation Army of Lufkin headquarters at 412 South 3rd Street. They are also gathering additional drop-off locations. If a business, church, or school is interested in becoming a drop-off location, contact the Salvation Army of Lufkin at (936) 634-5132.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.