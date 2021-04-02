SFA Ladyjacks set to play in Southland tournament

Corpus Christi, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA volleyball team is in Corpus Christi and looking to win their third straight Southland Conference volleyball tournament to claim a spot in the NCAA national tournament.
The ladies will play the host Islanders after Texas A&M Corpus Christi beat Houston Baptist in the conference quarterfinals. SFA went 25-3 on the years and 11-1 in conference play. The team is looking to win their seventh tournament title.
“Here we are tournament time. We are trying to get the younger ones to understand it is not two more conference matches,” Coach Debbie Humphreys said. “It is different. The slate is wiped clean. It is a brand new opportunity and it will take everyone’s A game to get it done. "
The Ladyjacks will play the Islanders at 2:30 p.m.
