Suspect in Texas homicide case arrested in southern Arizona
Nicholas Darimont arrested in Oro Valley in connection to a homicide in Texas. (Source: Oro Valley Police)
By Associated Press | April 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 1:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a homicide case in Texas has been arrested in southern Arizona.

Oro Valley police say 34-year-old Nicholas Darimont was taken into custody Monday outside a shopping center north of Tucson. Police say the department had received word that Darimont was on his way to the area from San Antonio, where a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

San Antonio police said Darimont was the third suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a motel on St. Patrick’s Day.

Oro Valley police say Darimont was booked into the Pima County Jail as a fugitive from justice and awaits extradition to Bexar County, Texas

