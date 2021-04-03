Church to welcome members of damaged Mt. Enterprise church on Easter Sunday

MT. ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - The First United Methodist Church in Mt. Enterprise was damaged significantly in last week’s tornado, making it unfit to hold services, with just a few days before Easter.
Billy Bledsoe, the church’s lay minister, says that he and several church members were celebrating Passover across the street from the church, when the tornado passed through. He said all they could do was get in the pantry and pray.
“In a tornado it is not just the sound, but it’s the presence, it’s just all around you and as it came over you just know when it is coming over, it’s just a whole different aspect,” said Bledsoe.
The tornado missed them but hit the church leaving a trail of destruction with repairs that went well into the night. From the church’s steeple coming off to the bell collapsing into the church itself.
Another church has opened its doors to the congregation. Concord Methodist Church, just over six miles down the road, a church that is already familiar with First United Methodist Church, as they are sister churches sharing the same pastor. Now celebrating Easter Mass together under one roof which is something Concord Methodist Church senior member John Langston believes is the right thing to do.
“It’s a time when more of us come together, where we are called upon to set an example hopefully for the rest of the people that we come in contact with on how Christ would want us to behave,” said Langston.
Passover and Easter will have another meaning for Bledsoe and his members, as they say they will remember when God protected them and community came to their aide.
“I will never forget the faces of the people who I knew and the people I didn’t know that have come and blessed us,” said Bledsoe. “They are really not just blessing this church, they are blessing the Body of Christ.”
Bledsoe and First United Methodist Church would appreciate the community’s continued prayers and financial support to get them through the repairs. They can’t hold Mass until all the repairs are complete, to donate to their GoFundMe click here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.