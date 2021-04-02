First Alert: Increasing clouds and a few sprinkles possible this Easter weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our skies will be getting a bit of a makeover this weekend as we will see an increase in cloud cover with a few minor disturbances tracking through central and south Texas. We will still have a few pockets of sunshine, but I do believe cloud cover will rule the day this upcoming Easter weekend.
With the dry air and low humidity sticking around through this weekend, we will have chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons from now through early next week. Morning lows will be in the lower 40′s Saturday morning followed by upper 40′s on Easter Sunday morning. Daytime highs will be mild, with upper 60′s on Saturday followed by a climb into the lower 70′s on Sunday.
There is a weak disturbance that is slated to move across the state this weekend. This will lead to some passing clouds, but with the dry atmosphere we have in place, very little, if any, rainfall is expected. If any moisture falls from the clouds, odds are that it will evaporate completely before it reaches the ground. We call this term ‘virga.’
We do have you down for a 20% chance of a few sprinkles on Easter Sunday, but I would certainly not cancel or postpone any outdoor plans that revolve around church services or Easter egg hunts since this will not hamper outdoor conditions.
Once we get into next week, southerly winds will start to kick back in, leading to a return to higher humidity levels and a significant warm-up under partly cloudy skies. In addition to our morning lows only falling into the middle 60′s, those daytime highs will be warming into the middle 80′s, which will be warmer than normal for April standards.
Once high pressure breaks down toward the latter half of next week, a Pacific storm system will send a cold front in our direction. As it gets closer to our region, we will bring in a 20-30% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms by the time we transition toward next Thursday.
