Groveton ISD student selected in top 3 to advance to National Trumpet Competition

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas 7th grader has made it to the top three of the junior division of the National Trumpet Competition.
Madison Turrentine, Groveton ISD student, said the small town has prepared her for the big stage. Turrentine has played the trumpet for two years.
“I really like how it sounds just in general. It has a lot of range. Especially the better you get, the higher you’ll probably be able to play,” Turrentine said, “It’s usually the lead part in bands usually like especially in marching bands.”
To her surprise, Madison was selected in the top three for the National Trumpet Competition’s junior division.
“I was sort of thinking about you know walking on the stage there because I’ve had about four or five dreams about it,” Madison explained. “I will be doing double tonguing which is not really contributing to the solo, but it might contribute to like one measure in the second movement.”
In the future, Madison hopes to attend college to pursue music education. She said this competition means a lot.
“You get so much recognition from it. The videos they post of you playing their page get thousands of views, and you get recognition from a bunch of different colleges, too,” Madison added.
The National Trumpet competition is on May 20th at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Groveton ISD’s band director Jason Turrentine said he’s proud.
“You know they say hard work beats talent, but when you get a student with talent and hard work, that’s tough to beat,” Jason Turrentine said. “She just gets into it, works hard, and doesn’t stop until she has it.”
Turrentine will spend the next few weeks practicing for her performance.
“In the morning she does a number of exercises to build trumpet playing skills. Then throughout the day, she usually plays another hour and a half to three hours, depending on the day,” Jason Turrentine said.
“Maybe showing other people that just because you’re in a small program, doesn’t mean you can’t do big things,” Turrentine added.
Turrentine is a member of the East Texas Youth Symphony Orchestra in Tyler. She plans to try out for the International Trumpet competition next year.
