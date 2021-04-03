East Texas Now Business Break
Mark In Texas History: Eilenberger's Bakery

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger’s Bakery
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger's Bakery
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Mark Scirto
Updated: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Eilenberger’s Bakery in Palestine has been cooking up sweet treats for over 120 years.

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger’s Bakery
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger’s Bakery(KLTV)

F.H. Eilenberger was a German immigrant who worked at bakeries in Galveston and Fort Worth. He started Eilenberger’s Bakery in Palestine in 1898. It was moved to North John Street in 1918.

The bakery was launched after Eilenberger took his mother’s fruitcake recipe, started making fruitcakes and pastries and a business in town wanted to mail cakes to customers and friends.

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger’s Bakery
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger’s Bakery(KLTV)

Eilenberger’s family took over the business in 1949. His baked bread continued to be distributed throughout East Texas into the 1960s.

Today, Eilenberger’s ships fruitcakes and pecan cakes around the world.

The bakery still stands on North John Street and received the historical marker designation in 1981.

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger’s Bakery
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Eilenberger’s Bakery(KLTV)

Eilenberger’s is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 512 North John Street in Palestine.

