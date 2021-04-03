Nacogdoches soccer in regional semifinal after thrilling OT win over Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL 5A Region II quarterfinal match between Lufkin and Nacogdoches lived up to all the hype.
After Lufkin won the first two matches of the season against the Dragons, Nacogdoches won the playoff match 2-1 with a late goal in the second extra period.
The game was scoreless until 11 minutes left with Miguel Rojo scoring off a pass from Luis Flores. Two minute later Nacogdoches would score off a header Christian Delgado.
The match would go to extra time and neither team really had a look in the first 10 minutes. Lufkin would finally get a free kick on goal by Flores with two minutes but Rene Reyes would get a diving block. Nacogdoches would get a free kick a minute later and after a Jose Jaime save the Dragons would get one final corner kick.
Delgado would be in the perfect place again and another header would give the Dragons a 2-1 win. The Dragons are in the regional semifinal for the first 13 seasons. The Panthers exit the playoffs for the second straight time in the regional quarterfinals.
