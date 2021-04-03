Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies stuck around for the majority of the day and will likely persist into our overnight hours as well. The last of our spotty showers have pushed out of Deep East Texas and skies will remain dry for the rest of the evening. Easter Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a few spotty showers early in the morning. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 40s so you might want a light jacket if you are planning on attending an early morning service. Spotty rain chances should drop to zero by noon tomorrow as temperatures begin to warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the late afternoon. We will see much more sunshine come Monday as temperatures begin a quick warming trend, placing our highs in the middle 70s by Monday before jumping into the 80s for the middle of the next work week. A slow-moving cold front will begin to move in by Wednesday afternoon and could help a few showers and storms form across the northern half of East Texas through Thursday before finally clearing our area by very late Thursday night. Skies clear out for Friday and Saturday of next week as temperatures remain near 80 degrees in the afternoon.