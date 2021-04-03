Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Tonight we cool down into the low 50s with cloudy skies and winds generally out of the south. Easter Sunday, sunrise at 7:05, temperatures still likely on the cold side. If you’ve got a sunrise service you’re attending, don’t forget your coat. In the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures in the low 70s, with partly cloudy skies. As we head into the work week, temperatures return to the 80s and we’re watching the next chance for rain to arrive on Wednesday, but the next cool down not until later in the week.