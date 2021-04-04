Easter Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Overnight we’ll be back in the 50s, but this will probably be the coldest morning for the next week (at least) as I don’t see temperatures dropping back into the low 50s for a while. Mostly sunny skies for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday looks like it will be our last dry day over the next seven days, as there’s rain in the forecast for Tuesday-Saturday, and probably beyond. We’ll likely see some sunshine in the mix so don’t let the rain bring you down. One of my favorite sayings is, “April showers bring May flowers!” I hope you have a great Easter Sunday and enjoy the rest of your weekend!