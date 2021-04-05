Call center for Nacogdoches COVID-19 vaccine clinic registration open until 3 p.m. Tuesday

By Christian Terry | April 5, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 2:13 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday in Nacogdoches.

A call center has been set up to take registrations for the clinic. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. You can register by calling 936-305-8488.

You can also register for the clinic here.

The clinic will be administering Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. It will be held on Wednesday at the Nacogdoches Expo Center located at 3805 NW Stallings Dr.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for a vaccine.

