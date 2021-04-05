Groups carry crosses through East Texas town for Easter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A reminder of the meaning of ‘Good Friday’ and the Easter weekend was seen by drivers along a busy road in Longview.
Three groups were carrying crosses along highway 80, depicting the walk of Christ to his crucifixion.
“The reason for this season is Jesus. It’s not about Easter eggs and candy,” said cross carrier David Bellinger.
For the 15th year, Bellinger, a Longview native, enacted the walk dragging his 80 pound cross several miles. Complete with a crown of thorns.
“15 years I probably drug off about 4 inches of it. The cross started out 10 by 5. I woke up this morning , felt like I could do it, hope I got another couple of miles in me. It’s been a blessing all these years and I look forward to it every year,” he says.
Two other crosses were carried by members of ‘Treasure Church’, who made the long walk all the way from highway 42 in White Oak.
“Christ sits at the right hand of the father and intercedes for each one of us, and he’s giving each one of us hope in these times of need,” said church member Preston Dozier.
As they walked they were passing a message of hope along to passing motorists.
The groups converged at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
“We’re doing this for God. It’s all about his journey and what he’s done for us,” Bellinger says.
And they hope that by this gesture of faith, they can give people peace in this holy time.
“Remember there’s always hope. No matter how bad things get. There’s always hope. Amen,” says Bellinger.