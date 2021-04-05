1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker featured at The Bridge’s Heroes and Legends

”My mom said I was big boned, but I was fat and I used to have a speech impediment. Kids used to call me names, so I was like geeze that was kind of tough. I started working out and all of that stuff. If you’re going to do anything in life be good at it. I don’t care what it is. It don’t have to be football. It could be a garbage collector. I’m going to be good at that. I want to be the best at whatever I do,” said Walker.