Organization hopes to improve accessibility at Nacogdoches’ Old University Building

The public is invited to an open house on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It’s an opportunity to tour the university, which was chartered during the Republic of Texas, a temporary hospital during the Civil War, and an attraction that has hosted over 5,000 visitors in the last two years. In addition, you can see why better accessibility is needed and find out how you can donate.