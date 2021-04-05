Roadwork for the week of April 5

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to continue bridge work on US 69 at Black Fork Creek. Shoulder-up work will continue on FM 344 between US 69 and FM 756. Expect lane closures at both locations with traffic managed by flaggers. Fog seal operations will be conducted on SH 64 from just east of Chapel Hill to FM 3226, if time allows. Lane closures will be implemented with a pilot car and flaggers.