Wichita Falls woman surprised with parade for 90th birthday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman got to ring in her 90th birthday in a pretty special way.
Betty Cook’s family wanted to give her a good party but they didn’t want to risk spreading COVID with a large gathering.
Instead, they opted to surprise Cook at her home with a huge drive-by birthday parade. About 25 cars drove by Cook’s place to surprise her with plenty of birthday wishes.
“I’m overwhelmed. God has been so good to me all my life,” said Cook.
Those who couldn’t make it in person. they could still send in letters or other messages wishing Cook a happy birthday.
