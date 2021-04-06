Connectivity issues cause some Texas school districts to cancel online STAAR testing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some Texas school districts have been experiencing connectivity issues as their students take online versions of the Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.
Sheila Adams, a spokeswoman for Lufkin ISD, said the school district’s 9th graders, about 74 4th graders, and about 70 7th graders have had problems with the online testing.
Earlier Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency sent out a notice advising school districts of the issues with the online STAAR tests.
“Earlier today, districts experienced connectivity issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP),” the notice stated. “ETS posted updates to the STAAR Assessment Management System dashboard every 10 minutes to keep districts apprised of the progress in resolving the issue. At this time, connectivity issues with the SOTP have not been resolved.”
The guidance from the TEA went on to say that if students have been able to access the test, they should be allowed to continue testing. However, if students have not been able to access the online STAAR test, the TEA guidance said that those students should be dismissed from testing until the issue has been resolved.
According to the Texas Tribune, thousands of students showed up in person to take the STAAR tests, and they were prevented from doing so by widespread technical issues.
“Texas officials mandated that students take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in person this year at monitored test sites, although millions of students are still conducting their studies remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Texas Tribune story stated.
The TEA plans to transition the test to fully online by the 2022-2023 school year.
