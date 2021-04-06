Emergency SNAP benefits extended through April for Texas families

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure all SNAP households receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Households not currently receiving an emergency allotment will now receive an additional $95 per month. Households currently receiving an emergency allotment that is less than $95 will receive an additional allotment for the difference. Households currently receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95 will not see a change in their benefits.