ERCOT releases preliminary report on outages, power loss

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) submitted a preliminary report on the causes of outages during the February 14-19 extreme cold weather event.
The report was submitted Tuesday to the Public Utility Commission of Texas’ Chairman Arthur C. D’Andrea and to members of the Texas Legislature.
The preliminary report states maximum unavailability occurred February 16 at 8:00 a.m.
The fuel limitations causes were listed as “generator outages or derates due to lack of fuel, contaminated fuel, fuel supply instability, low gas pressure, or less efficient alternative fuel supply.”
The weather-related outage causes were listed as “includes but is not limited to frozen equipment— including frozen sensing lines, frozen water lines, and frozen valves—ice accumulation on wind turbine blades, ice/snow cover on solar panels, exceedances of low temperature limits for wind turbines, and flooded equipment due to ice/snow melt.”
Other cause categories were equipment issues, transmission facilities forced outages, and generator outages from automatic or manual tripping.
Woody Rickerson, Vice President, Grid Planning and Operations at ERCOT said in the letter “ERCOT anticipates completing the event analysis report by no later than the end of August 2021.”
