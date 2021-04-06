Fire damage to Lufkin resale shop prevents investigators from finding cause

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fire caused so much damage at a resale shop in Lufkin, investigators may never know what caused it.
The damage inside Lulu’s Resale at 1014 N. Raguet St. in March was so widespread, investigators were not able to find what caused the initial spark, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth.
The official cause of the fire is listed as ‘undetermined.’
Firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside Lulu’s on March 15. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time, and no one was hurt.
Lufkin Fire Department was assisted by Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, Groveton Fire Department, and Nacogdoches Fire Department.
