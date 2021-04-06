First Alert: Spring thunderstorms could turn strong-to-severe on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday afternoon for the potential of some strong-to-severe thunderstorms to develop over Deep East Texas, courtesy of a cold front moving in during the afternoon hours.
The main severe weather threats will be damaging winds and large hailstones. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but it is a much lower threat this time around.
These storms should initiate shortly after lunchtime and will peak in the mid-to-late afternoon hours. These storms will then move out of East Texas by the early evening hours.
It should be noted that areas east of the Highway 69 corridor stand the best chance of being on the receiving end of these heavier thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, with residents in Houston and Trinity counties having lower odds of receiving rain and those stronger storms.
This frontal boundary will end up stalling out on top of us or very close by to where we will not experience any cool down for the back half of the week. If anything, it remains warm and humid as lows drop into the lower 60′s with highs remaining in the lower-to-middle 80′s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.
Another frontal boundary looks to move in on Friday, bringing in another 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. This second front may be just strong enough to bring in some slightly drier air and lower humidity for the start to the upcoming weekend.
