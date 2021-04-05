First Alert: Warm, humid, and windy under partly cloudy skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The return of south winds will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight as lows only drop to near 60-degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid, and windy. Highs will reach the lower 80′s as those southerly winds kick in at 15 to 20 mph, with occasional higher gusts during the day.
A storm system will move into the central plains during the mid-week time frame, bringing in a weak cold front to East Texas. With this cold front slated to arrive late Wednesday afternoon, we will have enough warmth and moisture in place that we could see a few scattered strong-to-possibly severe thunderstorms develop late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
If any storm were to briefly turn severe, damaging wind gusts and some large hail would be the main concern.
It should be noted that our rain and storm chance on Wednesday is only at 40%. That means many East Texas communities will miss out on the rain and storms, altogether.
This frontal boundary will end up stalling out on top of us or very close by to where we will not experience any cool down for the back half of the week. If anything, it remains warm and humid as lows drop into the lower 60′s with highs remaining in the lower-to-middle 80′s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.
Another frontal boundary looks to move in on Friday, bringing in another 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. This second front may be just strong enough to bring in some slightly drier air and lower humidity for the start to the upcoming weekend.
Considering how dry we have been so far in 2021, we will cross our fingers and hope that at least some East Texans can cash in on some rainfall this week.
