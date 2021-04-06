First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday as severe weather possible for East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Our First Alert weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon for the potential of some strong-to-severe thunderstorms to develop over Deep East Texas, courtesy of a cold front moving in during the afternoon hours.
With a warm, humid, and unstable atmosphere setting up over the Piney Woods on Wednesday afternoon, any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of turning severe.
The main severe weather threats will be damaging winds and large hailstones. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but it is a much lower threat.
These storms should initiate shortly after lunchtime and will peak in the mid-to-late afternoon hours.
It should be noted that areas east of the Highway 69 corridor stand the best chance of being on the receiving end of these heavier thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, with residents in Houston and Trinity counties having lower odds of receiving rain and those stronger storms.
This broken line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be moving north to south and should be clear of our KTRE viewing area by the early evening hours.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood tomorrow, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.