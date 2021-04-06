Fresh strawberry pie by Mama Steph

To make your own delicious whipped cream, buy a pint of heavy whipping cream, and chill a bowl and the whisk attachment of your mixer in the freezer for a few minutes. Then, add a cup of the cream to the chilled bowl, and begin whipping it at high speed. Gently sprinkle in a bit of sugar (just a tablespoon will do), a bit at a time while you're whipping the cream, to give it time to dissolve completely.