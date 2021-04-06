Mike Wood stepping down as Kilgore head football coach, will remain AD

“Coach Wood has been an integral part of our Bulldog Football program’s traditions and high levels of excellence for over 25 years. As our Head Football Coach/AD for the last 11 seasons, he has successfully continued our programs’ rich traditions. He has also helped create an environment grounded in integrity, character, and high expectations. His leadership is both proven and appreciated, and I am excited about the many attributes Coach Wood will bring to this new Director of Athletics position,” said Dr. Andy Baker, Kilgore ISD Superintendent.