Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

About the same tomorrow, temperature wise. We’ll start off Wednesday partly cloudy, but thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. The SPC has placed part of East Texas in a Slight Risk (2/5) and the rest in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms. Wind (60-70mph), hail (golf ball size), and tornadoes (isolated) will be possible. The severe weather risk greatly diminishes into the evening hours as storms move to the east. Changes to the latter part of the forecast are great for the weekend, with rain chances taken out of the forecast for Sunday, and Saturday looking like any rain would remain to far southern portions of Deep East Texas.