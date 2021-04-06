US Marshals arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Lufkin apartment complex in Collin County

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Janaal Dunn, 19, of Lufkin, was taken into custody on a murder warrant just after noon in Collin County by U.S. Marshals.
Dunn was wanted in connection to the death of Marzell Frost, 32, of Lufkin. Frost died of a gunshot wound to the chest after Dunn tried to rob him inside Frost’s apartment at Green Meadows Apartments on March 28.
We want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in Dunn’s apprehension as well as local authorities in Collin County. While we know that nothing will truly bring Mr. Frost’s family comfort, we hope they find some closure in knowing Dunn is in custody.
Dunn will be brought back to Angelina County in the coming days.
