First Alert: Heavy thunderstorms will exit our region this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we continue to track a line of heavy thunderstorms pushing from northwest to southeast across East Texas.
The storms will be exiting to our south this evening as drier air moves in from the north. This will lead to partly cloudy skies overnight as lows cool down into the middle 50′s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, but unseasonably warm. A southwesterly breeze will combine with the abundant sunshine to boost our temperatures into the middle 80′s.
This same frontal boundary will lift back to the north as a warm front on Thursday, allowing the warmth and humidity to make a quick return to East Texas.
Look for the clouds and humidity to return in earnest on Friday to go along with southerly breezes. Most of the day will be dry until another upper-air disturbance and approaching cold front brings in a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening.
Some of the thunderstorms that develop late in the day on Friday could be strong-to-severe. In fact, we do have a low-end risk for severe weather already issued for all of East Texas for Friday evening and Friday night.
Rainfall amounts will average between one-half inch to as much as an inch of rain between now and early Saturday morning.
Once this second frontal boundary pushes through on Friday night, we will be in store for a beautiful, spring weekend as drier air and lower humidity will make for some pleasant conditions throughout the Piney Woods. Look for wake-up temperatures in the 50′s with daytime highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under mostly sunny skies.
After a quiet start to the new week on Monday, we will see the clouds and modest chances for rain return by the middle of next week as another cold front looks to swing through the Piney Woods.
